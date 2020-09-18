STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pink party celebrates ‘Hyderabad Merger Day’

Meanwhile, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar met several persons who actively participated in separate Telangana movement.

Published: 18th September 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

IT Minsiter K T Rama along with party leaders saluting to national flaga after hoisting it to celebrate Telangana Liberation day at TRS party office in Hyderabad on Thursday.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS working president and Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister KT Rama Rao hoisted the national flag at Telangana Bhavan on Thursday, marking the 72nd anniversary of Hyderabad’s merger with the Indian Union.

TRS has been celebrating it as a merger. Ministers Md Mohammed Ali, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan, Government Whip Balka Suman, MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy and TRSV State president Gellu Srinivas were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar met several persons who actively participated in separate Telangana movement. Speaking on the occasion, Vinod Kumar said: “People sacrificed their lives while fighting against the Zamindari system. The TRS would carry forward the spirit of the Hyderabad merger with the Indian Union.”

 TRS KT Rama Rao Telangana Hyderabad Merger Day
