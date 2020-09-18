Telangana gets brief breather from heavy rains, braces for four-day havoc

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A day after wreaking havoc in Hyderabad, the rains were subdued on Thursday, with the highest of 71.5 mm recorded at Balanagar. But this relief is likely to be short-lived as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted heavy rains on Friday at isolated places in Greater Hyderabad and its surroundings, apart from other districts such as Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Medak, Siddipet, Vikarabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Narayanpet, Sangareddy, Bhuvanagiri, Gadwal, Nalgonda and Mahbubnagar.

Even though the rains were not intense on Thursday, many parts of Hyderabad were waterlogged, leading to inevitable traffic snarls. Traffic police personnel, with the help of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers, were seen draining out water from roads and manning traffic simultaneously. The GHMC received rain-related grievances on Thursday as well. While the civic body registered 52 complaints of waterlogging till 8 pm on Wednesday, this increased to 126 by Thursday night. It also received three complaints of wall collapse. Across Telangana, a few places received light to moderate rains, with just a handful seeing a downpour.

Gajwel in Siddipet district received the highest rainfall of 88.3 mm on Thursday. A few other areas across the State also saw a similar situation.While heavy rains are likely to continue at isolated places over the next four days, light to moderate showers would occur at most places across the State. The Impact-Based Forecast by India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas across the State, traffic congestion at most locations, wet and slippery roads and falling of trees and electric poles.

Couple swept away in Dindi rescued

Nagarkurnool: The district officials and the NDRF rescued a couple who was swept away by the currents of Dindi river. The rescue operations lasted about six hours. The couple Venkatram Naik and Vijji are residents of Chinya thanda. Their field is on the other side of Dindi river. On Wednesday, while returning home from the field with a herd of goats, they were swept away by the river in spate