Telangana recodes 2,159 fresh COVID-19 cases, death toll crosses 1,000

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: THE last 49 days have claimed 513 lives in Telangana due to the Covid-19 global pandemic. This startling figure comes forth as the State hit the 1,000- mark on the death toll on Thursday. As on September 17, the State has 1,005 reported deaths due to Covid-19. The initial 500 deaths occurred in over 150 days or five months, from March 2 to July 31. The recent spike in deaths is directly related to higher cases being reported across the State. On Thursday, the total case tally stood at 1,65,003 cases with 2,159 more infections and nine deaths added in the last 24 hours. According to the media bulletin, the case fatality rate is at 0.60%, which is lower than the national fatality rate of 1.62%.

‘Recruit healthcare staff on permanent basis’

The Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association (HRDA) made a representation to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, demanding the State government to implement the new multi-zonal system for direct recruitment of healthcare workers on a permanent basis and to discourage contractual appointments. Stating that the several contractual posts were vacant due to lack of job security in the time of pandemic, they stressed to need encourage direct and permanent recruitment. “Presidential nod has been given for new multi zonal system in state of Telangana,” the association said in its representation