Adilabad police on high alert over Maoist movement

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The district police in erstwhile Adilabad is on high alert after receiving information on the increasing movement of Maoists in the area.

About 400 police personnel are carrying out combing operations in Chillatiguda, Singaraiguda, and Eddulwada villages and at a few other interior villages, as well as agriculture fields and forest areas.

The operation was very thorough in Chillatiguda, where the police appealed to villagers to inform the police of any suspicious activities. The in-charge district Superintendent of Police (SP) and Ramagundam Commissioner V Satyanarayana monitored the operations.

After the Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy toured Kumrambheem Asifabad district during the first week of September, no movement of Maoists have been detected so far.