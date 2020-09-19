Agriculture report on improvement made in food processing in Telangana to be submitted to KCR 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A sub-committee on agriculture headed by IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao will soon submit a report on the improvement made in the food processing in the State to the Chief Minister, said Vice Chairman of the Telangana State Planning Board B Vinod Kumar. Based on this report, the State government will prepare a plan to promote agriculture exports.

Kumar assured that the ongoing irrigation projects will be completed soon. Pointing out that even during the pandemic, paddy production was abundant, he urged FTCCI to do a report on the export of paddy production.

E Muralidarshan, former faculty of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade lamented that there was no synergy between academia and industry.