At least ten Telangana doctors lost their lives to coronavirus, says IMA

HYDERABAD: At least 10 doctors died due to Covid-19 in Telangana, according to a list of 382 martyred doctors released by the Indian Medical Association(IMA).

The doctors who died are Dr Nalinikanth of Armoor in Nizamabad, Dr Bhooma Reddy, Dr G Sreenivas and Dr Ayub Khan of Warangal, Dr Shankar Rao of Siddipet, Dr B Raghavendra Rao of Vikarabad, Dr Puli Vittal of Sircilla and Dr Hari Kumar, Dr Gnaneshwar Rao Bandari and Dr KVR Prasad from Hyderabad.

As per the data presented in Parliament on Friday, only three doctors from Telangana have received the `50 lakh insurance from the Centre under ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package for Health Workers Fighting Covid-19’.

Dr Sanjeev Singh Yadav, Secretary of IMA-Telangana, said, “We have submitted a representation to the TS Health Minister that the government must provide `1 crore to doctors who die of Covid-19 but there has been no response.”