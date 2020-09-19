Congress Kisan Cell’s protest on for crop loss compensation foiled by cops

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Congress Kisan Cell’s attempt to lay siege to Pragathi Bhavan on Friday, to demand for crop loss compensation, was foiled by police. Congress MLA Danasari Anasuya and Congress State Kisan Cell president Anvesh Reddy were arrested as soon as they reached Pragathi Bhavan. The police also detained several leaders across the State.

Mulugu MLA Dansari Anasuya said the government did not allow a discussion on farmers’ issues during the Assembly session, and when the Opposition raised the matter, it sent in the police. She said the Kisan Cell had planned to lay siege to the Assembly, but the government adjourned the session. Anasuya said, “The government claims that not even a single farmer came onto the roads, while it made preventive arrests. You keep any number of police personnel for your security at Pragathi Bhavan, and see how many people will spill onto the roads. This government is trampling upon the right to dissent.”

Stating that the farmers are suffering heavy losses due to incessant rains, she said, “The agriculture sector is going through tough times due to the rains, but this government has not uttered a single word to give them any relief.”