Cyber crooks use Nalgonda SP’s name, swindle Facebook users

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Normally, he books criminals and brings them to justice. However, this time round, Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath was himself the victim of a cybercrime. The police officer found himself in the midst of an unwanted controversy when unidentified persons created a fake Facebook account on the name of Ranganath Avula Venkata and sent out friend requests.

AV Ranganath

Soon after, they put up a mobile number as well as a bank account number stating that it belonged to the SP’s wife. An appeal was put up by the cyber fraudsters stating that the SP needed `20,000 urgently. Pretending to be the SP, they asked people to deposit the money in the account and also post a screenshot. A woman from Odisha named Anita responded to the “plea” and sent the money through Google Pay.

A police officer in Hyderabad who saw the account alerted Ranganath. The shocked SP immediately issued a statement asking people not to send money to the account and clarified that the FB account was not his though his photo was being used. The SP has filed a complaint and says the matter is being investigated.