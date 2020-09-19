STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cyber crooks use Nalgonda SP’s name, swindle Facebook users

The SP has filed a complaint and says the matter is being investigated.

Published: 19th September 2020 09:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 09:28 AM   |  A+A-

Cyber Attack

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: Normally, he books criminals and brings them to justice. However, this time round, Nalgonda SP AV Ranganath was himself the victim of a cybercrime. The police officer found himself in the midst of an unwanted controversy when unidentified persons created a fake Facebook account on the name of Ranganath Avula Venkata and sent out friend requests. 

AV Ranganath

Soon after, they put up a mobile number as well as a bank account number stating that it belonged to the SP’s wife. An appeal was put up by the cyber fraudsters stating that the SP needed `20,000 urgently. Pretending to be the SP, they asked people to deposit the money in the account and also post a screenshot. A woman from Odisha named Anita responded to the “plea” and sent the money through Google Pay. 

A police officer in Hyderabad who saw the  account alerted Ranganath. The shocked SP immediately issued a statement asking people not to send money to the account and clarified that the FB account was not his though his photo was being used. The SP has filed a complaint and says the matter is being investigated.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AV Ranganath Nalgonda SP cyber crime Facebook
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp