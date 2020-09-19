Eight TRS men injured as row over land gets ugly

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As many as eight persons were injured as two rival groups affiliated to the ruling party clashed over a land dispute at Tegalabanzar village in Konijerla mandal on Friday. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in two private hospitals in Khammam.

Sources said that the two groups — one supporting the ZPTC and the other the Sarpanch — have been fighting for domination in the village for a while now. While the ZPTC group follows Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao, the Sarpanch group identifies with MLA Ramulunaik. Members of both the groups had defected to the TRS from CPM during the elections, but they have not seen eye to eye since.

On Thursday, a scuffle broke out between the two groups over the boundary wall of a land parcel and the storage of rainwater. The matter escalated quickly with about 25 people throwing sticks and stones at each other. Five persons from the ZPTC group and three from the Sarpanch group were injured. Wyra Police ACP K Satyanarayana and Circle Inspector J Vasantha Kumar visited the spot and barricaded it. Cases were registered against 20 persons of both the groups.