Light showers continue across Telangana, districts see rise in mercury levels

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ ADILABAD/ MEDAK/ SANGAREDDY/ KARIMNAGAR/ BHUPALPALLY: Rains continued in various parts of the State on Friday as well, with most places receiving light to moderate showers. However, Abdullahpurmet, on the outskirts of Hyderabad, received around 105 mm rainfall by 9pm on Friday, which was highest in the State. Among other districts, Hajipur in Mancherial recorded 86.8 mm rainfall.

Telangana has received around 42 per cent more than the normal monsoon rainfall this season by now. While the State has received 988.8 mm rainfall till now, the normal is 694.3mm, according to IMD. None of the districts recorded deficient rains this season. Warangal (U) received the most surplus rainfall and recorded 137 per cent more than normal rains. The district has received 1,443.6 mm rains so far, against the normal of 608.8mm.

The IMD has forecasted that while light showers will continue to occur at most places across Telangana, thunderstroms are likely to occur at isolated places across the State in the coming four days, till Tuesday.

Also, heavy rains are likely to occur in many districts, including Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Warangal and Khammam. Meanwhile, the rains were subdued in the State compared to the past few days. At the same time, the mercury levels have also started rising in a few places, which recorded maximum temperatures of 1-3 degree Celsius above normal on Friday. Hyderabad recorded 32.8 degree Celsius, which is 1.7 degree Celsius above normal.

Rain floods localities in A’bad

Heavy rains have been pounding parts of erstwhile Adilabad district and the upper areas of Maharashtra for two days, throwing life out of gear. Ravindranagar Colony in Basara town has been flooded and its residents are facing a tough time. Also, daily wage labourer N Narayana’s house at Kairi village collapsed.

Meanwhile, the Yellampalli project has been receiving heavy inflows of 1,80,170 cusecs and officials have opened 20 gates to release 1,88,528 cusecs. The project currently has 18.48 tmcft of water as against its full reservoir level (FRL) of 20.17 tmcft. The Kaddam project, too, has been brimming with inflows measuring 4,317 cusecs, forcing officials to open a gate and release 9,795 cusecs to downstream areas.

The main pipeline supplying drinking water from Budhera village to Sadasivpet, Sangareddy and Patancheru breached at Nandi Kandi area, on Friday afternoon, causing the water to gush out of it up to 30 metres, like a fountain. The incident happened when a Tata Ace vehicle rammed into the air wall. Mission Bhagiratha SE M Raghuveer said that the officials snapped the supply to avoid wastage of water. In the meantime, the Manjeera river near Edupayala temple has started brimming with water after a long time. The Ghanapur ayacut is also overflowing.

LMD, MMD get good inflows

The inflows and outflows at the Lower Manair and Mid Manair dams continued steadily on Friday as well. The current water level in MMD is 26.09 tmcft. Meanwhile, only four of LMD’s total 20 gates were opened on Friday, to release 10,809 cusecs.

Collector’s visit

Jayashankar-Bhupalpally Collector Mohammed Abdul Azeem instructed the Irrigation Department officials to make temporary arrangements to rebuild the Shivashankar Project Tank Bund, which got washed away due to the incessant rains. Mohammed Abdul Azeem visited the tank in Veerapur village of Kataram mandal on Friday and inspected the bund on a bullock cart.

