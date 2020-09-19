Martyrs’ Memorial being constructed near Hussainsagar to be ready in six months

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Martyrs’ Memorial being constructed near Hussainsagar will be completed in the next six months. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the site on Friday. The Minister emphasised that the Telangana statehood dream had been made possible because of martyrs’ sacrifices. Stating that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s brainchild, the Minister said, “It is being constructed in a grand manner. People visiting Hyderabad will go to the memorial and pay their tributes.”

The President and the Prime Minster would also visit the memorial, he said. The R&B Minister said parking for 350 cars and 600 two-wheelers would be provided at the memorial. A museum, photo gallery, art gallery and meeting hall would come up on the first floor. A convention hall would be constructed on the second floor for national and international seminars. The third floor would have restaurants. The overall built-up area is around one lakh sq feet, Prashanth Reddy explained.