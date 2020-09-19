STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Martyrs’ Memorial being constructed near Hussainsagar to be ready in six months

The Martyrs’ Memorial being constructed near Hussainsagar will be completed in the next six months. Roads and Buildings Minister  Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the site on Friday. 

Published: 19th September 2020 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Construction work going on at brisk pace at the Martyrs’ Memorial near Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad

Construction work going on at brisk pace at the Martyrs’ Memorial near Hussainsagar, in Hyderabad | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Martyrs’ Memorial being constructed near Hussainsagar will be completed in the next six months. Roads and Buildings Minister  Vemula Prashanth Reddy inspected the site on Friday. The Minister emphasised that the Telangana statehood dream had been made possible because of martyrs’ sacrifices. Stating that it was Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s brainchild, the Minister said, “It is being constructed in a grand manner. People visiting Hyderabad will go to the memorial and pay their tributes.”

The President and the Prime Minster would also visit the memorial, he said. The R&B Minister said parking for 350 cars and 600 two-wheelers would be provided at the memorial. A museum, photo gallery, art gallery and meeting hall would come up on the first floor. A convention hall would be constructed on the second floor for national and international seminars. The third floor would have restaurants. The overall built-up area is around one lakh sq feet, Prashanth Reddy explained.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Martyrs Memorial Hussainsagar Martyrs Memorial construction
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp