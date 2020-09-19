Telangana High Court sents notice to 55 errant schools

By Express News Service

The State government, on Friday, informed the State High Court that it has issued show cause notices to 55 errant schools based on complaints received from the parents that these schools have violated G.O. 46 guidelines, wherein all the private unaided recognised schools which are affiliated to the State board, CBSE, ICSE and other International boards, are directed not to increase any kind of fees during 2020-21 academic year and should charge only tuition fee on monthly basis.

Pursuant to an earlier direction of the court, the government, represented by Director of School Education A Sridevasena, filed an additional counter affidavit before the division bench of Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, which was dealing with the PIL filed by Hyderabad School Parents Association, represented by its joint secretary K Venkat Sainath, seeking direction to the authorities concerned to take action against the private schools managements for conducting online classes and for collecting term fee, admission fee, developmental charges, library fee, extra curricular activity and transportation fee in violation of G.O. 46 issued on April 21, 2020.

The government, in its affidavit, said that it had sought an explanation from errant schools as to why their affiliation should not be revoked for non-compliance and wilful disobedience of the orders issued by the authorities.

In response to the show cause notices, the managements of some of the schools - St Andrews of Bowenpally and Keesara branches of Medchal-Malkajgiri district, Geetanjali Primary School, Begumpet, Secunderabad, and Jubilee Hills Public School, Hyderabad, in their reply, stated that they were collecting only tuition fee on a monthly basis and agreed to adjust the extra fees paid by the parents in subsequent months as tuition fee. When the counsel for CBSE sought some more time for filing counter affidavit on the issue, the bench posted the matter to October 8 for hearing.

ESI scam: Telangana HC grants conditional bail to four

In a significant development, the Telangana High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to some of the accused involved in connection with the multi-crore Employees’ State Insurance (ESI) scam. The accused - Kancharla Srihari Babu, his wife K Sujatha, K Krupasagar Reddy, and Bandi Venkateshwarlu were granted bail in the cases registered against them by the Anti Corruption Bureau.

Justice K Lakshman allowed the bail petitions of the above accused, except Venkateshwarlu, by imposing certain conditions which included that they should execute personal bonds for Rs 1 lakh each with two sureties for a like sum each before the special ACB court, Venkateshwarlu is directed to execute personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties for a like sum each. All the accused were directed to appear before the investigating officer on every Thursday between 10 am and 5 pm, till completion of investigation, and were told to cooperate with the said officer and not interfere with the case investigation. Besides, they should surrender their passports.

The special counsel for ACB V Ravi Kiran Rao told the court that the petitioners-accused were not cooperating with the investigating officer. Meanwhile, the counsels appearing for the petitioners-accused contended that right to remain silent was also a fundamental right. After hearing both sides, the judge allowed the bail petitions.