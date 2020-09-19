STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Thanks to Mission Bhagiratha, no fluoride affected villages in Telangana now

Telangana was once infamous for having a large number of fluorosis affected people due to consumption of fluoride contaminated groundwater.

KTR

TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By V Nilesh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana was once infamous for having a large number of fluorosis affected people due to consumption of fluoride contaminated groundwater. But over the years, the State got rid of that unwanted reputation. 

According to information shared in Lok Sabha on Thursday, the number of fluoride affected habitations in the State dropped from 967 in 2015 to zero now. The information was shared in Lok Sabha by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria in reply to a question on fluoride and arsenic-affected habitations in the country, according to which there are 5,632 fluoride affected habitations in the country.

In the neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, there are 111 such habitations now as compared to 402 in 2015. There are also 4,588 arsenic-affected habitations in the country but none in Telangana. IT and MAUD Minister  KT Rama Rao shared the news of the achievement on Twitter, pointing out that this was possible because of the State’s government scheme Mission Bhagiratha, which ensured supply of piped drinking water to every household in the State. 

Rao shared on Twitter, “No of Fluoride affected villages at the time of formation of #Telangana was 967!! After the successful implementation of the #MissionBhagiratha, the number has come down to Zero. This is an excerpt from an official statement in parliament by Govt of India (sic).”

The reply also gave out information on the funds allocated and utilised by each State under the Jal Jeevan Mission – Har Ghar Jal scheme, which aims to provide tap water connection to every rural household by 2024.

In 2019-20, Telangana received `105.52 crore from the Centre, of which `88.33 crore were utilised. In 2020-21, `82.71 crore were released, of which `35 crore were utilised.Mission Bhagiratha was in the spotlight recently when Telangana emerged as the No 1 State in providing functional household tap connections for drinking water.

Down to zero
According to information shared in Lok Sabha on Thursday by Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria, the number of fluoride affected habitations in the State dropped from 967 in 2015 
to zero now

