TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao urges Centre to clear Rs 9,000-crore dues

Participating in a debate on the Supplementary Demands in Lok Sabha on Friday, Nama said it is illegal for the Centre to ask the States to raise loans for GST compensation.

Published: 19th September 2020 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao demanded that the Centre release Rs  9,000 crore GST and IGST dues to Telangana, apart from requesting it to release additional funds to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

Participating in a debate on the Supplementary Demands in Lok Sabha on Friday, Nama said it is illegal for the Centre to ask the States to raise loans for GST compensation. “As per Section 8 of the GST Act, there is no provision to raise loans for GST compensation,” he said. Nama also recalled the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s statement that the GST Act is a “federal contract”. Telangana has to receive Rs  9,000 crore dues, which includes Rs  5,500 crore GST and the balance is IGST, he said. 

The MP also wanted to know if Telangana would receive any amount in revenue deficit grants out of theRs  42,000 crore to be released to the States shortly. He asked about the steps taken on the Economic Advisory Council’s suggestion to relook into the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission (FFC).

