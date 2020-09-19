Two communities fight over burial ground in Telangana's Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tension prevailed at Dharpally village on Friday after members of two communities clashed over a burial ground. The issue started when the members of one community reached the burial ground, which was previously being used by the members of all communities commonly, with the body of a person and tried to conduct the final rites.In the meantime, the members of other communities reached the area and obstructed it.

Though the said burial ground was common to all till a few years back, it later changed after a Ramalayam came up near it.In view of this, the authorities allotted separate plots for setting up burial grounds to all communities, after which this land was left unused. However, one community has been against this from the beginning and a tiff has been going on between them and others since then.

On Friday, when the members of the former community were moving towards the old burial ground with a body, the other villagers obstructed them, leading to tense situation. Angered by this, they staged a protest with the body. On learning about the incident, the police and the revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the members of both the groups. After the talks, the members of the former community agreed to conduct the funerals only at the new ground that has been assigned to them.