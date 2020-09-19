STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Two communities fight over burial ground in Telangana's Nizamabad

Though the said burial ground was common to all till a few years back, it later changed after a Ramalayam came up near it.

Published: 19th September 2020 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2020 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

graveyard, goa, cemetery, cremation, death, burial ground

Representational Image. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Tension prevailed at Dharpally village on Friday after members of two communities clashed over a burial ground. The issue started when the members of one community reached the burial ground, which was previously being used by the members of all communities commonly, with the body of a person and tried to conduct the final rites.In the meantime, the members of other communities reached the area and obstructed it.

Though the said burial ground was common to all till a few years back, it later changed after a Ramalayam came up near it.In view of this, the authorities allotted separate plots for setting up burial grounds to all communities, after which this land was left unused. However, one community has been against this from the beginning and a tiff has been going on between them and others since then. 

On Friday, when the members of the former community were moving towards the old burial ground with a body, the other villagers obstructed them, leading to tense situation. Angered by this, they staged a protest with the body. On learning about the incident, the police and the revenue officials rushed to the spot and held talks with the members of both the groups. After the talks, the members of the former community agreed to conduct the funerals only at the new ground that has been assigned to them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharpally village fight over burial ground
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Four among the nine Al-Qaeda operatives arrested by the NIA from Kerala and West Bengal. (Photos | EPS)
NIA arrests nine Al-Qaeda terrorists after raids in Kerala, West Bengal
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
IP 2020: Defending champs Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings today

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on CSK in a repeat of last year's final in the opening match of IPL. (File Photo | AP)
Here's why IPL 2020 could be the most watched season in tournament history
Mohammed Rafi (File | EPS)
India's new Mohammed Rafi! Meet Saurav Kishan from Kerala's Kozhikode
Gallery
In the desert, springs the IPL oasis. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya imagines the drawing-room revolution that this will unleash.
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
After a break of nearly five months, Pakistan on Tuesday began its phased reopening of schools, in view of the falling number of new coronavirus cases in the country. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | Pakistan reopens schools almost after 5 months of coronavirus lockdown. Here's what you need to know
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp