Bhadradri Kothagudem: Telangana health officials baffled as five dengue cases found sans symptoms

KHAMMAM: Even as people are struggling to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, dengue fever is raising its ugly head in Bhadradri Kothagudem district with as many as five persons found to be infected with the virus.

However, what has baffled the medical and health officials of the district is that none of the patients showed any symptoms of dengue fever. The issue came to light when the health officials randomly collected blood samples of 15 persons and to their surprise they found that five of them were suffering from dengue. Four of those cases were from Sarapaka industrial area while one was reported from Seetaramapuram village.

Since they showed no symptoms, officials immediately informed the higher authorities, who in turn ordered a rapid survey in areas vulnerable to the virus. Around 1,400 Asha workers and Auxiliary Nurses & Midwifes (ANMs) are currently conducting door-to-door survey in 446 high risk villages in the district.

They are entrusted with the task of not just identifying the people infected with dengue and other viral fevers but also to motivate people to keep their surroundings clean and curb the spread of viruses. During the survey, the health workers identified around 15 dengue, 308 malaria and 11,000 cases of other viral fevers in the district.

District Malaria Officer Dr M Venkateswara Rao said that sincere efforts are being made to tackle the problem. Speaking to Express, he informed: "The rapid survey is under progress in high risk areas. We are taking all measures to prevent the spread of seasonal diseases."