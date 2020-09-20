Centre pats TS for low mortality rate

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Centre on Saturday complimented the Telangana government for managing the Covid-19 pandemic efficiently and maintaining a low fatality rate as compared to the national average.

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a video conference with Chief Secretaries of 12 States and enquired about the steps taken to contain the virus.

Cabinet Secy praises TS for increased Covid testing

Gauba appreciated the Telangana government for ramping up Covid-19 testing and making testing facilities available at a large number of primary/urban health centres and Basthi Dawakhanas across the State. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar informed the officials that the State government is closely watching the situation and is fully geared up to handle the pandemic, even as the number of cases have started to decline. Testing has been ramped up in the State and RT-PCR tests are being conducted on every person showing symptoms but had tested negative in the Rapid Antigen Test, he said.

The government has also formulated a strategy to make all beds equipped with oxygen facilities and special focus is on managing the situation in the districts, Somesh Kumar said. Earlier, in August, NITI Aayog member Vinod Kumar Paul had complimented the Telangana government for introducing Hitam app to monitor and provide telemedicine to patients in home isolation.