Cops try to end TRS leader K Satyanarayana's hunger strike over panchayat theft

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Tension prevailed in Singareni village on Saturday, when police personnel tried to end Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K Satyanarayana's indefinite hunger strike against the village sarpanch, who had allegedly swindled Rs 22 lakh with the help of two panchayat secretaries.

A heated argument broke out between the police and the supporters of Satyanarayana on Saturday morning. A few ward members lodged a plaint to the District Collector against sarpanch A Sravanthi, and secretaries M Murali and Sheikh Siddiqui Miya for allegedly misusing Palle Pragathi funds several months ago.