STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Giving weightage to contract staff legal: HC

It is no longer open to any person to challenge the quantum of weightage of marks to contract service/service rendered on an outsourced basis, while undertaking regular recruitment.

Published: 20th September 2020 01:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2020 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to contract employees and outsourced staff working in government departments, corporations, and State power utilities like TS Transco, Genco, NPDCL and SPDCL, the full bench of Telanagna High Court observed that the employer has got the power to allocate marks towards service rendered on a temporary basis.The bench, however, said that the marks, so allocated, should not be more than 20 out of 100 or more than 20 per cent of the total marks, while having regular recruitment.

It is no longer open to any person to challenge the quantum of weightage of marks to contract service/service rendered on an outsourced basis, while undertaking regular recruitment. Prescribing 20 per cent as weightage to contract service/service rendered on outsourced basis while making regular recruitment is not excessive. It is within the powers of employer, hence, legal and valid, the bench noted. The bench passed this order in response to batch petitions challenging the grant of or non-grant of weightage marks to contract employees by the State government.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record and various judgments, the bench said the decision to grant weightage marks was legally permissible. A person working in tribal area gets high percentage for less service rendered by him, because of the fact that such a person has rendered service in a hard terrain, the bench observed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A Sukhoi Su-30MKI jet flies over Ladakh amid tension at LAC | pTI
Indian Army unable to patrol 5 posts due to presence of Chinese troops
Gayle force he might be, but even the Universe boss can't avoid the bio-bubble restriction!
Cartoon: Remote IPL! Switching on the fun and games in COVID times
Representational Image
TN COVID-19 care centre turns exam hall for final year student
Farmers’ groups, protesting agriculture Bills, arrive in Patiala. (Photo | PTI)
Explained: What are the new Agri Bills are and why farmers are unhappy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
MS Dhoni hasn't lost an ounce of his leadership acumen even after a 437-day hiatus as his battle-hardened CSK outfit beat Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener. (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni-led CSK extract revenge over defending champs Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 opener
Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore) | Captain Kohli will be key to Royal Challengers Bangalore's hopes in the 13th edition of the tournament. The star batsman hasn't been at his best in the T20 tournament, save the 2016 edition when he scored 640 runs in 16 matches to guide Bangalore to a runner-up finish. But with 'King Kohli' backed by big guns including South Africa's AB de Villiers and Aaron Finch of Australia, Bangalore will be optimistic about doing better than last year, when they finished with the wooden spoon. (Photo | AFP)
From Virat Kohli to Andre Russell: Five explosive players who could finish with the most Dream11 points in IPL 2020
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp