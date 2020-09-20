Giving weightage to contract staff legal: HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to contract employees and outsourced staff working in government departments, corporations, and State power utilities like TS Transco, Genco, NPDCL and SPDCL, the full bench of Telanagna High Court observed that the employer has got the power to allocate marks towards service rendered on a temporary basis.The bench, however, said that the marks, so allocated, should not be more than 20 out of 100 or more than 20 per cent of the total marks, while having regular recruitment.

It is no longer open to any person to challenge the quantum of weightage of marks to contract service/service rendered on an outsourced basis, while undertaking regular recruitment. Prescribing 20 per cent as weightage to contract service/service rendered on outsourced basis while making regular recruitment is not excessive. It is within the powers of employer, hence, legal and valid, the bench noted. The bench passed this order in response to batch petitions challenging the grant of or non-grant of weightage marks to contract employees by the State government.

After hearing the case and perusing the material on record and various judgments, the bench said the decision to grant weightage marks was legally permissible. A person working in tribal area gets high percentage for less service rendered by him, because of the fact that such a person has rendered service in a hard terrain, the bench observed.