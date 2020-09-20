Govt failed to show 1L 2BHK houses: Bhatti

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka criticised Animal Husbandry Minister, Talasani Srinivas Yadav, for “not handing over a single 2BHK (two-bedroom-hall-kitchen) house to the beneficiaries.”

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday, Bhatti said that Talasani was able to show him constructions of only 3,428 2BHK houses in the GHMC limits.

“The government has been showing the same houses every election,” the CLP leader remarked and added that the State has failed to show the constructions of one lakh 2BHK houses. “When I inquired with Talasani about the constructions of one lakh house, the Minister fled,” added Bhatti. The CLP leader said people are angry over the government’s careless attitude.