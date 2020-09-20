KTR requests Nirmala to release Rs 1,433 cr Fin Commission funds

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday requested Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to immediately release the Finance Commission’s pending dues, amounting to Rs 1,433.95 crore. Rama Rao wrote a letter stating the same to the Union Minister on Saturday.The total dues include the overdue first instalment of the grant to million-plus cities of Rs 468 crore, the balance of second instalment of grant to non-million-plus cities of Rs 315.75 crore, and the pending statutory grants recommended by the Fourteenth Finance Commission totalling Rs 650.20 crore.

“The Fifteenth Finance Commission has recommended that the grants amounting to Rs 468 crore to million-plus cities, i.e., Hyderabad, and Rs 421 crore to non million-plus cities in the State should be released in two equal instalments in June and October, 2020. This recommendation was already accepted by the Union government and an action taken report to this effect was also placed in the Parliament,” stated the letter.While the grants to million-plus cities are yet to be released, the grants to non million-plus cities had been split into four instalments, in contravention of the recommendations of the Finance Commission. The first instalment of Rs 105.25 crore was released on May 19, 2020, Rama Rao stated in his letter.

“Telangana is in the forefront of improving the civic and social infrastructure and sanitation facilities in urban areas. Additional budget provisions match the Central Finance Commission grants made in the State Budget 2020-21, pending the report of the First State Finance Commission. It clearly demonstrates the commitment of the State. But, the non-release of statutorily mandated Finance Commission grants and the Covid-19 induced shortfall in the State’s own revenues has handicapped the State to no end,” the MA&UD Minister wrote in the letter.

He further stated that the State was also denied its rightful entitlement to grants to urban local bodies recommended by the 14th Finance Commission. While the Commission recommended an unconditional basic grant of Rs 2,711.12 crore, the amount released by the Centre was Rs 2,502.90 crore, resulting in a shortfall of Rs 208.22 crore. Though the State had fulfilled all the conditions attached to the performance grant of Rs 677.9 crore, the amount released to the State was only Rs 235.81 crore, a shortfall of Rs 441.98 crore. “Thus, the State was denied Rs 650.20 crore of the statutory grant to urban local bodies, though the full amount was released to some other states,” Rama Rao pointed out in the letter.