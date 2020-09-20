STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Major roads turn rivers in Telangana's Mahbubnagar, Gadwal districts

Heavy rains have been lashing the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for four days, turning all major roads into rivers and halting transportation. 

Published: 20th September 2020 08:30 AM

A lorry overturns due to the heavy flow of rainwater at Gadwal district's Nandinne Bridge

A lorry overturns due to the heavy flow of rainwater at Gadwal district's Nandinne Bridge. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR: Heavy rains have been lashing the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district for four days, turning all major roads into rivers and halting transportation. The Addakula river, which is overflowing after 30 years, breached NH-44 at Sakapur of Addakal mandal, following which the authorities alerted the locals and are trying to fix it. The Pedda canal of the Karumaiah tank also breached at Muchintala village of Chinnachintakunta mandal.  

Meanwhile, a temporary road at Nandille, which was set up to ease traffic in the area as the bridge construction works have not been completed yet, got washed away in the incessant rains on Saturday. In the meantime, a lorry that entered the floodwater, as the driver was unaware that the temporary road was no longer there, got swept away in the heavy current. Luckily, the driver was saved by the locals who acted immediately.

Similarly, vehicular movement came to a standstill on the Gadwal-Raichur road on Saturday, posing problems to the motorists. The downpour brought with it some tragedy too - a six-year-old girl, Pooja, died in a wall collapse at Balanpally village in Tadoor mandal.

Also, floodwaters entered into the panchayat building of Appampally village in Sam mandal. Meanwhile, traffic flow between Madanapur and Atmakoor mandals has been suspended as the bridge near Vaddeman village is flooded. 

The Gadwal district headquarters and its surrounding areas, too, have been receiving heavy rains. Several major areas have been inundated. The residents of these areas have had sleepless nights as rainwater entered into their houses; 30 houses in Ganjipeta were affected.

At the same time, several low-lying areas of Gadwal town also got inundated in the incessant rains. In a tragic incident, selfie mania proved costly for a youngster, named Abbu, who accidentally fell into the Lingampet tank at Jadcherla in Mahbubnagar district while trying to to take a snap with his friends. Search operations are still going on to find Abbu.

Jurala gates opened

As many as 25 gates of the Jurala reservoir were opened on Saturday to release excess water to the downstream area; 12 gates of Koilsagar were also opened









