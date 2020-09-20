STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rain pounds Telangana's southern districts; Mahbubnagar's Addakal gets 208 mm

While several roads in Hyderabad were waterlogged with traffic hit in Uppal, Filmnagar and Koti, heavy rains were witnessed in Rangareddy, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts.

Published: 20th September 2020 08:37 AM

Vehicles move through a waterlogged road in Hyderabad

Vehicles move through a waterlogged road in Hyderabad. (Photo| Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Many places across the southern districts continued to receive rains on Saturday with a few parts receiving heavy rains, as the South-West Monsoon remains active over Telangana. According to the  IMD forecast, thunderstorms will continue across the state in the coming four days and heavy rains are likely to occur at isolated places the coming two days. 

Heavy rains occurred at isolated places in Rangareddy, Gadwal, Mahbubnagar and Nagarkurnool districts. In a 24-hour period between Friday and Saturday morning 8:30 am, Addakal of Mahbubnagar received as much as 208 mm rainfall and Dharur in Gadlwal received 123 mm.

On Saturday, while most places received light to moderate showers, some isolated parts received heavy rainfall with Keesara receiving about 101 mm rainfall. 

Telangana has received 43 per cent more than normal rainfall this monsoon till now. Various areas of Greater Hyderabad also received rains on Saturday with Cherlapally receiving the highest rainfall among all areas at 72.5 mm, followed by Uppal at 57.5 mm. Traffic movement in the city continued to be impeded by the rains, as waterlogging on roads made it difficult for motorists to commute. On some stretches of the roads, the water level was knee-high. 

Speaking to Express, a senior Hyderabad traffic police official said, “Areas around Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Begumpet, Old City, Koti and HiTec City were the worst affected. These areas also witness heavy traffic. Therefore unclogging the water-logged areas while it is raining proves to be a herculean task.” Some areas where traffic was worst affected were Filmnagar, Begumpet, Uppal, Basheerbagh, Begum Bazar, Koti and Himayatnagar. 

Youngster drowns
In a tragic incident, a younsgter, Abbu, accidentally fell into the Lingampet tank at Jadcherla while posing for a photo. An official search is on to trace the youngster

