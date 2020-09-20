Sankepalli residents refuse to vacate village flooded by Telangana's Mid Manair Dam

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Police and Revenue officials tried to evacuate residents of Sankepalli village in Vemulawada mandal from their homes late on Friday night after water from the Mid Manair Dam (MMD) flooded the village.

However, villagers refused to vacate the village, as many of them haven't received compensation for their houses that were damaged earlier from the floods. For the past eight years, about 204 households have been running pillar-to-post to get compensation for flooding of their houses.

The government has identified 124 houses which were damaged to such an extent that the residents were allotted houses in R&R colony. But the remaining families have not received any compensation, alleged Nagula Suresh, who had to move out.

Meanwhile, Revenue officials visited the village and informed residents that they would prepare a list of recipients of compensation.