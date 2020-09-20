Telangana minister Satyavathi Rathod orders Agency area teachers to visit students, tutor them

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Saturday stated that teachers of tribal welfare schools would visit the residences of students and teach them everyday. "In Agency areas, where there were proper facilities, teachers will visit the homes of students and take classes. We have already issued orders to this effect," the Minister said.

As per the orders, the teachers have to go to the homes of students and teach two hours daily/alternate day for each student.

Three students have to be taught every day by each teacher. Thereby teachers would be spending six hours a day teaching students at their homes. "We have issued orders in the wake of COVID-19," the Minister told reporters after a review on Saturday at the MCRHRD institute.

However, Telangana State United Teachers' Federation president K Jangaiah and general secretary Ch Ravi opposed the home tuition orders. "COVID-19 is rapidly spreading in rural areas. It is not advisable for teachers to visit the homes of students. Further, these instructions are against the unlock-4 guidelines issued by the Central government," Jangaiah and Ravi said and demanded that the Tribal Welfare Department withdraw the memo on home tuitions.

