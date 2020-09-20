Telangana: Two Maoists killed in police encounter in Kadamba forest area

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: Two Maoists were killed in an encounter in the Kadamba forest area within Easgaon police station limits in Asifabad district. On receiving a tip-off, about 400 Greyhounds personnel carried out combing operations in Asifabad and Kagaznagar forest area.

Six Maoists, led by State committee member Bhaskar, tried to escape from them by firing on a few Greyhounds personnel. The two groups exchanged fire, which resulted in the death of two Maoists. The Greyhounds recovered two weapons and books from the bodies of the dead Maoists.

The Greyhounds are carrying on combing operations to trace the remaining Maoists who escaped. It is the second time that Bhaskar escaped this way. Speaking to Express, in-charge SP and Ramagundam Commissioner V Satyanarayana said two Maoists were killed during exchange of fire with Greyhounds personnel in the forest area on the banks of Pranahitha river. He added that they are trying to identify the dead Maoists.