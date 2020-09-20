Telangana government's MeeSeva centres provide credit reports to citizens

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government's MeeSeva and Equifax Credit Information on Saturday launched an initiative to provide credit reports to customers, aimed at enabling better credit access.The consumer credit report will be available at all the MeeSeva citizen centres across Telangana.

Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao said, "As citizens and businesses look to access capital to address immediate needs, given the current scenario due to COVID, Equifax risk score and credit report will be key to accessing finance or to avail loans. We are very pleased to enable access to Equifax credit score and report through 4,000 MeeSeva centres in the State."

GT Venkateshwar Rao, Commissioner, Electronic Services Delivery, MeeSeva, said, "We are partnering with Equifax to provide a consumer credit report to citizens. This will promote the twin objectives of financial literacy and financial inclusion in the State."