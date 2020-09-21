2,137 new COVID-19 cases, eight more deaths in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,137 Covid-19 cases and eight deaths from the disease on Saturday, taking the tally in the state to 1,71,306 and toll to 1,033.

Currently, there are 30,573 active cases in the state, of which 24,019 are in home isolation. A total of 2,192 patients recovered from the disease on Saturday, and the total number of recoveries now stands at 1,39,700.

According to the state government’s Covid-19 medical bulletin, the recovery rate in Telangana is 81.54 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.60 per cent, against the national averages of 79.65 per cent and 1.60 per cent, respectively.

A major chunk of the Covid-19 cases continue to come from the GHMC area, with 322 reported on Saturday. The region has 82 containment zones, most of which are located in Khairatabad (20) and Charminar (16).

Among the districts, Rangareddy recorded the highest number of new cases with 182, followed by Medchal (146), Karimnagar (132), Nalgonda (124), Siddipet (109) and Warangal Urban (90). The State conducted 53,811 tests.