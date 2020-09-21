3,266 poor to get 2BHK flats by Dasara in Telangana's Khammam

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: The district administration is trying to get as many as 3,266 double bedroom houses ready by Dasara, so that they can be handed over to beneficiaries.

The district administration has expedited works for the construction of the houses.

The government has sanctioned 14,555 2BHK houses for residents of Khammam, of which construction has begun for 8,707 houses.

Officials have completed building 2,079 houses and handed them over to beneficiaries. It is learnt that the officials have completed the process of selecting beneficiaries through lottery system.