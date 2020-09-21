Cops help elderly woman abandoned by family post COVID-19 recovery in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: G Balamani, an elderly woman from Nizamabad, battled the dreaded Covid-19 and emerged victorious, but the real challenge awaited her when she was discharged from the hospital.

Her son, who had admitted her to an old age home months ago, refused to let her inside his house after she was discharged.

She was left to fend for herself outside the premises even as rains wreaked havoc in the district. The Nizamabad police, who noticed locals providing food and basic necessities to Balamani - who was living outside the house at Rotary Nagar Colony under IV Town police station limits - immediately came to her rescue.

Nizamabad town Circle Inspector (CI) B Satyanarayana and IV Town Sub Inspector (SI) M Laxmaiah spoke to her and found out that even after the old age home authorities admitted her in the Government General Hospital (GGH), her son had not come to visit her.

After she was discharged a few days ago, she returned to her son’s house, but he refused to let her in. Instead, he locked the house and left with his wife and child, leaving Balamani alone.

Tracking down the son’s mobile number, the police contacted him and counselled him over the need to take care of his elderly mother. After he returned, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretary Kiranmai also spoke to him and made him promise to take his mother back.