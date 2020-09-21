STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Cops help elderly woman abandoned by family post COVID-19 recovery in Nizamabad

The womans husband had deserted her after marrying another woman and she used to stay with the son, police said.

Published: 21st September 2020 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, PPE, COVID 19

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: G Balamani, an elderly woman from Nizamabad, battled the dreaded Covid-19 and emerged victorious, but the real challenge awaited her when she was discharged from the hospital. 

Her son, who had admitted her to an old age home months ago, refused to let her inside his house after she was discharged. 

She was left to fend for herself outside the premises even as rains wreaked havoc in the district. The Nizamabad police, who noticed locals providing food and basic necessities to Balamani - who was living outside the house at Rotary Nagar Colony under IV Town police station limits -  immediately came to her rescue. 

Nizamabad town Circle Inspector (CI) B Satyanarayana and IV Town Sub Inspector (SI) M Laxmaiah spoke to her and found out that even after the old age home authorities admitted her in the Government General Hospital (GGH), her son had not come to visit her.

After she was discharged a few days ago, she returned to her son’s house, but he refused to let her in. Instead, he locked the house and left with his wife and child, leaving Balamani alone. 

Tracking down the son’s mobile number, the police contacted him and counselled him over the need to take care of his elderly mother. After he returned, District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) secretary Kiranmai also spoke to him and made him promise to take his mother back.

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID survivor
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp