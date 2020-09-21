STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Eight-year-old girl dies in attack by wild boars in Telangana's Keshavpatnam

Forest divisional officer V Chandrashekhar said that the range officer visited the village to inquire about the issue.

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: An eight-year-old girl died after being attacked by wild boars in an agriculture field at Keshavpatnam in Gudithanoor mandal on Sunday.

The girl, Jafreen, had accompanied her mother to the field. While her mother was busy working, and Jafreen was playing by herself, a few wild boars attacked the child, which her mother noticed only a few minutes later.

The mother then screamed for help, and hearing her, a few persons working in a nearby field rushed to the area, but it was too late and by then the eight-year-old had died. 

The villagers alleged that though forest officials knew about the possibility of wild boars attacking people in the fields, they have been neglecting it. Within ten days, three people have got injured from attacks by wild boars in Echoda and Boath forest ranges.

