Farmlands in Banswada, Bodhan to get Nizamsagar water: R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy

Published: 21st September 2020 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose. (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Roads and Buildings (R&B) Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy said on Sunday that the government has decided to release water from the Nizamsagar project to protect standing crops in Banswada and Bodhan Assembly constituencies.

He made this statement while addressing the ZP general body meeting here. 

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister pointed out that the reservoir currently has around 5 tmcft of water, while Singoor has 15 tmcft.

It was after taking cognisance of this that the government decided to release water from the Nizamsagar to the farmlands in the two constituencies. 

“The water from the reservoir will be released through the Alisagar left canal,” he said and added that almost all reservoirs and tanks in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts are brimming with water now, thanks to the incessant rains that have been battering the State for past few days. ZP Chairman Vittal Rao, Collector C Narayana Reddy and several other people’s representatives were present.

Meanwhile, the general body meeting adopted a unanimous resolution opposing the Centre’s Electricity (Amendment) Bill and demanded the immediate withdrawal the same. The meeting also urged the State government to sanction a new building to the ZP. 

Recently the Nizamabad ZP had achieved the Best ZP Award from the Centre. However, due to the Covid -19 situation, the Centre couldn’t hold a ceremony and hence, send the award directly to the ZP. On Sunday, R&B Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy presented the award, a cheque of `50,000 and a memento to ZP Chairman D Vital Rao.

