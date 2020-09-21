STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy rains to lash Telangana districts for two more days

The IMD forecast for the districts has also warned of possible inundation due to overflowing of reservoirs, tanks and streams in low-lying areas. 

21st September 2020

A family commutes amid a downpour in Hyderabad (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Southwest monsoon continues to be active over Telangana as many places in the State received heavy rains on Sunday.

Hathnoora in Sangareddy district received over 100 mm of rainfall, whereas Uppal in Hyderabad received 83 mm. The State recorded 43 per cent more than normal rainfall this monsoon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that thundershowers will continue to occur at isolated places across the state for two more days, whereas heavy rainfall is likely to occur at isolated places across many districts on Monday.

The heavy rains are expected to occur in Adilabad, Asifabad, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Mancherial, Kamareddy, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Warangal Urban, Warangal Rural, Mahabubabad, Kothagudem and Khammam districts.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao reviewed the matter with Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who later directed all the Superintendents of Police and Collectors to be alert and take all measures to ensure that no loss of life and property occurs.

Due to the continuous rains, maximum temperatures also took a dip in a few places. In Mahbubnagar, the maximum temperature recorded on Sunday was 25oC-6.5oC below normal. In Hyderabad it was 30.4oC- 0.7oC  below normal. 

Meanwhile, several complaints of waterlogging, fallen trees and rescue calls kept the GHMC’s Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams on their toes for the last 96 hours.

The teams addressed 203 complaints from September 16 onwards — 138 of water stagnation, 63 of fallen trees and two were rescue calls. 

Citizens are requested to stay vigilant and dial 040-29555500 for DRF assistance in view of the continuing rains in the city.

