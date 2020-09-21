K Chandrasekhar Rao is like real estate broker:  CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka slammed Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, saying the latter has become like a real estate broker.

Vikramarka, along with MLA Seethakka, MLC T Jeevan Reddy and several other party leaders, inspected the lands allotted for Pharma City in Ibrahimpatnam Assembly constituency.

He alleged that the state government has been acting against the interests of the farmers and warned that Congress would not bear it if the government forcefully grabbed farmers’ lands on the pretext of building a Pharma City.

He said groundwater and the Krishna river water would get polluted in a radius of hundreds of kilometres due to the Pharma City.

Bhatti said they will abolish anti-farmer policies immediately after Congress comes to power.