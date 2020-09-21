STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Kalvakuntla Kavitha becomes first non-film south Indian woman politician to have one million Twitter followers

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spearheaded the social media campaign during the 2018 Assembly elections.

Published: 21st September 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

Kalvakuntla Kavitha

Kalvakuntla Kavitha (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has become the first non-film South Indian woman politician to reach a million followers-mark on popular microblogging site Twitter. Kavitha has been responding to many SOS calls made to her on Twitter. 

After reaching the milestone, she tweeted, “We are a million! Thank you for all your unconditional support.”

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spearheaded the social media campaign during the 2018 Assembly elections.

During the lockdown, Kavitha played a pivotal role in bringing back students and migrant workers stuck outside Telangana as well as the country. 

As the world is going through the pandemic, Kavitha takes out time to find blood donors online to help out the needy. Her humanitarian side has won her many hearts.A mother, wife, daughter, and sister, Kavitha weaved her Twitter journey connecting the Twitteraties with a mix of politics and emotions. 

Resonating her views during the separate statehood movement, Kavitha had started her Twitter journey in 2010, two years after launching Telangana Jagruthi. The former Nizamabad MP utilises social media to express her consent, dissent and expectations from the establishments. 

Making effective use of social media platforms, Kavitha conducted impactful social campaigns such as #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet, which witnessed a massive engagement online and offline with celebrities and common public following the trend during Raksha Bandhan festival. Her latest campaign, #ThankYouWarriors, which ran to thank Covid-19 frontline warriors while serving the society, have left a long-lasting digital and real impression upon the people. 

Close competitors

Some of the prominent women politicians who come close to Kavitha in terms of Twitter followers are former Karnataka MP Divya Spandana/Ramya with 831.1K followers, DMK leader Kanimozhi with 524K followers and Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai with 122K followers. Though, Congress leader Kushbu Sundar has over one million followers, she is also a film actress.

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kalvakuntla Kavitha Twitter
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Members of various farmers' organizations burn an effigy during a protest over agriculture related ordinances in Amritsar. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: What are the new Agri Bills and why farmers are unhappy
Sri Krishna Mutt’s Rajangana was flooded. (Photo | EPS)
Karnataka Rains: Floods wreak havoc in Udupi, NDRF teams lead rescue ops
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp