Kalvakuntla Kavitha becomes first non-film south Indian woman politician to have one million Twitter followers

HYDERABAD: TRS leader and former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha has become the first non-film South Indian woman politician to reach a million followers-mark on popular microblogging site Twitter. Kavitha has been responding to many SOS calls made to her on Twitter.

After reaching the milestone, she tweeted, “We are a million! Thank you for all your unconditional support.”

The daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spearheaded the social media campaign during the 2018 Assembly elections.

During the lockdown, Kavitha played a pivotal role in bringing back students and migrant workers stuck outside Telangana as well as the country.

As the world is going through the pandemic, Kavitha takes out time to find blood donors online to help out the needy. Her humanitarian side has won her many hearts.A mother, wife, daughter, and sister, Kavitha weaved her Twitter journey connecting the Twitteraties with a mix of politics and emotions.

Resonating her views during the separate statehood movement, Kavitha had started her Twitter journey in 2010, two years after launching Telangana Jagruthi. The former Nizamabad MP utilises social media to express her consent, dissent and expectations from the establishments.

Making effective use of social media platforms, Kavitha conducted impactful social campaigns such as #SistersForChange and #GiftAHelmet, which witnessed a massive engagement online and offline with celebrities and common public following the trend during Raksha Bandhan festival. Her latest campaign, #ThankYouWarriors, which ran to thank Covid-19 frontline warriors while serving the society, have left a long-lasting digital and real impression upon the people.

Close competitors

Some of the prominent women politicians who come close to Kavitha in terms of Twitter followers are former Karnataka MP Divya Spandana/Ramya with 831.1K followers, DMK leader Kanimozhi with 524K followers and Tamil Nadu Congress MP Jothimani Sennimalai with 122K followers. Though, Congress leader Kushbu Sundar has over one million followers, she is also a film actress.