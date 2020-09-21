KCR, kin sole beneficiaries from formation of Telangana, alleges state AICC in-charge Manickam Tagore

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC in-charge for Telangana Manickam Tagore has alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s family was the only beneficiary from the formation of Telangana state.

He asked the party cadre and leaders to fight against the government to fulfill the people’s dreams. Addressing party leaders through a video conference on Sunday, he asked the cadre and leaders to strengthen the party and to ensure its victory in the upcoming Assembly elections.

He said a big revolution may break out soon against TRS. He said the party has been tempting Congress leaders to join it, and also alleged that TRS leaders have been misusing their powers.