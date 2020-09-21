KTR slams BJP Telangana leaders over claims of Rs 7000 crore given to state as financial support from centre

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for IT and MAUD, KT Rama Rao, slammed the state's unit of Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday, regarding their claims of Central Government support to the state government in fighting the Covid-19 crisis.

BJP leaders in the state had claimed earlier that the central government provided Rs 7,000 crore to Telangana government till now, to fight the Covid-19 crisis.

However, according to reply provided by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Lok Sabha recently to a question by BJP Telangana president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the central government released only about Rs 290 crore to Telangana for the management and containment of Covid-19 pandemic.

While Rs 33.40 crore was released in financial year 2019-20, in the ongoing financial year 2020-21 the central government released Rs 256.89 crores till now.

Rama Rao Tweeted on Monday, "TS BJP MPs claim that Govt of India released a staggering ₹7,000 Cr to Telangana in the fight against COVID-19. The NDA Govt in response to a question answered that all they had released to Telangana was ₹290 Cr! What an absolute shameful distortion & misleading propaganda."