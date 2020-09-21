STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

KTR slams BJP Telangana leaders over claims of Rs 7000 crore given to state as financial support from centre

BJP leaders in the state had claimed earlier that the central government provided Rs 7,000 crore to Telangana government till now, to fight the Covid-19 crisis. 

Published: 21st September 2020 01:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2020 01:59 PM   |  A+A-

KTR

Telangana IT Minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Minister for IT and MAUD, KT Rama Rao, slammed the state's unit of Bhartiya Janata Party on Monday, regarding their claims of Central Government support to the state government in fighting the Covid-19 crisis. 

BJP leaders in the state had claimed earlier that the central government provided Rs 7,000 crore to Telangana government till now, to fight the Covid-19 crisis. 

However, according to reply provided by the Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Ashwini Kumar Choubey in the Lok Sabha recently to a question by BJP Telangana president, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, the central government released only about Rs 290 crore to Telangana for the management and containment of Covid-19 pandemic. 

While Rs 33.40 crore was released in financial year 2019-20, in the ongoing financial year 2020-21 the central government released Rs 256.89 crores till now. 

Rama Rao Tweeted on Monday, "TS BJP MPs claim that Govt of India released a staggering ₹7,000 Cr to Telangana in the fight against COVID-19. The NDA Govt in response to a question answered that all they had released to Telangana was ₹290 Cr! What an absolute shameful distortion & misleading propaganda."

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KTR KT rama rao Telangana BJP
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp