Police intensify search for six escaped Maoists in Telangana

ADILABAD: After gunning down two Maoists in Kadamba forest area in Kumrambheem-Asifabad district in an “encounter”, the police are on the hot trail of the six remaining ultras who fled the scene even as CPI Maoist state secretary Jagan called for a week-long plenary of the party beginning on Monday, obviously to script a strategy to once again take the movement forward in Telangana.

The two Maoists killed on Saturday night were identified as Chukkal, an action committee member of Kumrambheem-Asifabad and Mancherial division, and Jugnak Badhi Rao, a native of Neeradigonda mandal in Adilabad district.

After visiting the encounter spot, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Satyanarayanna, who is in-charge of Kumrambheem-Asifabad district, said: “Chukkal was a native of Bijapur district in Chhattisghar and Jugnak Badhi Rao was from Yapalguda village in Neeradigonda mandal in Adilabad district.” The police recovered 9mm carbine, 12mm bore firearm, Maoist literature and kit bags. The “exchange of fire” lasted for about one hour on Saturday night.

The Maoists who were trying to find their feet again on Telangana soil, suffered a serious setback when the police bullets felled the two ultras in the encounter.

The six-member team, of which the two Maoists were part of, was led by state committee member Mailerapu Adellu alias Bhaskar, who moves in the Kadamba forest area.

According to police, when they came face to face with Maoists, they had demanded that they surrender but they began firing at them while trying to escape, leaving no alternative for the police except to retaliate with gunfire.

The bullets caught two ultras while the others managed to escape into the thick jungles under the cover of darkness.

The Greyhounds and special police stumbled on the ultras while they were conducting combing operations on the banks of the Pranahita river, near Dahegoan, Nenel while Maharashtra police were looking for them in Srivoncha border.

