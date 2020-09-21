STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar slams KCR, Opposition for their language over Farm Bills

Releasing a press statement in Hyderabad on Sunday, he said the CM’s language exposed his culture and is meant to divert the attention of the people from his misrule.

Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP Telangana president Bandi Sanjay Kumar. (File Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned the language used by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and the histrionics of the Opposition over the Farm Bills. 

“KCR cheated the farmers of the State by promising to buy all their crops during the last season. In a majority of the IKP centres in the State, a lot of farm produce, especially paddy, got damaged due to hail storms, but the CM did not bother to rescue the farmers. Due to the lockdown, vegetable and fruit farmers incurred heavy losses and the State government has not helped them at all,” he said.

He also said the Centre, as part of the Atma Nirbhar Bharat stimulus, has lifted all restrictions over agri-product transportation to empower farmers to sell their products at their price and choice of location. “While the Farm Bill is set to transform the lives of farmers, it is unfortunate that a few parties are trying to mislead farmers,” he said.

