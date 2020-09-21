Warangal's Bhadrakali temple gets ISO certification

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In an achievement to Warangal district, which houses several historically and culturally significant monuments, the Bhadrakali temple, one of the most famous pilgrim centres in Telangana, received the International Standards Organisation (ISO) 9001:2015 certification for cleanliness, hygiene, security, management and other factors, on Sunday.

Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar and the temple officials receive certificate from the HYM Certification chief

HYM International Certification Pvt Ltd MD Shivaiah handed over the certificate to Government Chief Whip D Vinay Bhaskar, temple executive officer (EO) Ramala Sunitha and chief priest of the Bhadrakali temple Bhadrakali Sheshu here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Bhaskar pointed out that the Warangal Bhadrakali temple is the second temple in the State, after Yadadri temple, to receive the ISO certification.