66-year-old COVID-19 warrior combats virus despite comorbidities, thanks TIMS

HYDERABAD: Going against the odds, a 66-year-old diabetic man with hypertension won the battle against Covid-19.

In a video shared on Monday, Hyderabadi R Suresh thanked the staff of the State government’s Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS) in Gachibowli for treating him.

In the video, he said that after he tested positive for Covid-19, he did not want to get admitted in a government hospital because he did believe that he would receive quality care there, even though he did not have the money to get treatment at a private hospital.

Suresh said, “One of my friends informed authorities at TIMS and asked them to provide me a bed, but I was not ready to get admitted there. However, I received a call from the RMO of the hospital, who assured me that they would provide proper attention and care. I got admitted and did not face any problems. From medical care to sanitation, everything was good.”