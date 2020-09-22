Congress, BJP can’t compete with TRS in Graduate MLC polls: Errabelli

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Panchayat Raj Minister Errabelli Dayakar Rao said on Monday that people had supported the TRS party in every election since a separate state was formed. He added that Congress and BJP are not competition to the TRS party in Telangana.

The Minister was speaking at a preparatory meeting for the upcoming Graduate MLC elections at Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda. He asked the TRS cadre to promote development works of the State government in the election campaign.

He said a 250-bed PMSSY Super Specialty Hospital within Kakatiya Medical College (KMC) campus in Warangal would start operations within a week.

He said the State government has established Basthi Dawakhanas in Hyderabad, and they were being planned to be set up in Warangal too. He said TRS cadre had ensured that everyone who had completed their graduation by 2017 was enrolled to vote.

State Planning Board Vice-Chairman B Vinod Kumar said all villages across the State have changed for the better due to development works undertaken by the State government.

We have previously seen that bunds of several tanks get washed away following heavy rains. But, after the TRS government developed the water bodies under the Mission Kakatiya scheme, this has stopped, and the groundwater too has increased, and as a result the farmers are happy now, Kumar said.Warangal East MLA Nannapuneni Narender said voter enrollment for the MLC elections would being from October 1.

‘Irrigation projects in Munugude to be ready soon'

Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri: State Farmers Coordination Committee chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the credit of supplying water to every household in the State went to the TRS-led State government. He addressed party workers in the Graduate Legislative Council Election awareness meeting at Choutuppal on Monday. He said that all the irrigation projects in Munugode constituency would be completed soon. “Telangana is the fastest growing State in the country,” he said