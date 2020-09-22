Cyberabad Police arrest TRS corporator for assault

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cyberabad police had arrested TRS Corporator from Serlingampally division, Ragam Nagendra Yadav, for allegedly assaulting a woman over a parking issue, on Saturday.

Nagendra Yadav has been sent to judicial remand. According to the police, the victim and Nagendra Yadav reside in a gated community at Nallagandla.

On September 12, the victim who was returning home, noticed Nagendra Yadav’s parked car blocking the movement of other vehicles.

The victim informed him through the guards, to move the vehicle, leading to a heated argument between them.

Though he moved the vehicle, Nagendra Yadav went to the victim’s house and picked up a quarrel. He allegedly pushed the victim, slapped her and insulted her modesty.