STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Dismiss petitions challenging RBI circular, SBI requests Telangana High Court

During the course of hearing, the bench asked the AG whether the impugned circular deprives the borrowers of an opportunity of hearing under the principles of natural justice.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

SBI

For representational purpose (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Advocate General BS Prasad, appearing for State Bank of India, on Monday urged the Telangana High Court to dismiss the petitions filed by Rajesh Agarwal of BS company and others, who have challenged the Reserve Bank of India’s circular asking all the banks to declare suspicious bank accounts as fraud accounts. 

The SBI alone had lost over Rs 1,500 crore in this loan fraud case and if the amount lost by some other banks is included the extent of fraud will be over Rs 4,000 crore, he said.

During the course of hearing, the bench asked the AG whether the impugned circular deprives the borrowers of an opportunity of hearing under the principles of natural justice. In reply, Prasad submitted that the persons, who defrauded the banks in an unnatural way, need not be given any opportunity under the principles of natural justice.

The RBI had brought out the circular with an intention to prevent further frauds, and it has asked all the banks to declare suspicious accounts as fraud accounts and to forthwith circulate the same message to other banks to prevent similar frauds. The bench posted the matter to Tuesday for further hearing.

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SBI RBI Telangana High Court
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp