EVMs or ballot: TSEC seeks views of political parties ahead of GHMC elections

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) has sought the opinion of political parties on whether to use ballot papers or electronic voting machines (EVMs) for the conduct of elections to the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in the wake of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic.

TSEC Secretary M Jayasimha Reddy wrote a letter to the presidents and secretaries of political parties registered with the State Election Commission, requesting them to send their suggestions to the Commission on or before September 30.

If no reply is received by September 30 it will be construed that political parties have no opinion to offer.

The elections to the civic body has to be held before the term of the present body expires on February 10, 2021. The last GHMC elections were held on February 2, 2016.

GHMC to spend Rs 300 crore

To avoid untoward incidents of children falling into open nalas, Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) KT Rama Rao on Monday asked the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) to take up capping, i.e., construction of box drains, of open nalas at an estimated cost of Rs 300 crore.

The capping works will be executed on nalas which are less than two metres wide.