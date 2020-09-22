STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Farm Bills will benefit corporates like Amazon but not farmers: Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy

Addressing a press conference, along with TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, on the Parliament premises on Monday, Uttam condemned the Centre on farm bills.

Published: 22nd September 2020 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy and A Revanth Reddy address the media

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC president and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the farmers’ Bills passed by the BJP-led government in the Parliament would only benefit corporates such as Adani, Ambani, Amazon, and Walmart, but not the farmers.

Addressing a press conference, along with TPCC working president and Malkajgiri MP A Revanth Reddy, on the Parliament premises on Monday, Uttam condemned the Central government, saying it was selling the interests of farmers to help a few corporates. 

He announced that the Congress, in collaboration with farmers’ organisations, would organise agitations across Telangana on September 25 against the anti-farmer policies of Centre.

Protests would be held at all district headquarters and Assembly constituencies. 

He said that the Centre got the Farmer’s Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 passed in the Lok Sabha based on its numerical strength in the House. 

Revanth alleged that the Central Agriculture Bill would become a hanging rope for the farmers. He dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar against the Farm Bills.

