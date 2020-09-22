STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kamareddy municipality staffer hurt as man attacks her

The staffer, Roja, was on duty when a man named Ramakrishna entered the room and assaulted her.

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: A female staffer of Kamareddy municipality was allegedly assaulted in her office by a man working at Bodhan municipality on Monday.

The woman received minor injuries to her nose. The staffer, Roja, was on duty when a man named Ramakrishna entered the room and assaulted her.

Roja received injuries to her nose, and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Later, she returned to the municipality and resumed her work. Speaking to the media, Roja said for the past few days, Ramakrishna had been misbehaving with her over the phone.

She disconnected his calls multiple times. Roja said he attacked her over this matter. She lodged a complaint at the local police station.

