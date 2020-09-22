Motorists escape landslide on ORR at Himayath Sangar; five hurt in car accident 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Motorists had a narrow escape from a landslide on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) at Himayath Sangar on Monday.

Meanwhile, five persons travelling in a car received injuries, when the car overturned on the ORR.

According to traffic police, due to the recent rains, the mud on the hillock abutting the ORR, got loosened resulting in the rocks losing balance.

On Monday morning, some rocks fell on the stretch of the ORR towards Shamshabad.

However as there were no vehicles passing by at the time, there were no casualties. In another incident on the ORR near Himayath Sagar on Monday, a car overturned after one of its wheels fell flat.

Five persons in the car received injuries and were rushed to nearby private hospitals.