Security tightened along Telangana state borders amid heightened Maoist threat

By Express News Service

MULUGU: Security has been tightened in villages with Maoist presence along the Telangana- Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra borders.

In view of the week-long plenary announced by the Maoists party at Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project’s (KILP) Medigadda barrage, Annaram barrage, and Kannepally pump house in Mahadevpur mandal of Bhupalpally district, additional police force has been deployed in certain areas.

Special Party Police have also been roped in to guard the region.

The police have launched massive vehicle-checking operations, and are interacting with tribal youth to learn about the movements of armed squads of the Maoist party in Eturunagaram, Mangapet, Wazedu and Venkatapuram mandals in Mulugu district, Mahadevpur and Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally district, and hamlets adjacent to Godavari along the Telangana- Chhattisgarh border.