STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold meeting on Dharani portal launch

The State Legislative Assembly adopted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020 on September 11.

Published: 22nd September 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2020 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Dharani portal will be launched soon. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting on the issue at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and decide the date of launch. Registration of properties will resume only after launch of the portal.

The portal has been designed based on directions of the Chief Minister to maintain revenue records in a transparent way and the portal is part of revolutionary reforms undertaken by the State government.

The Chief Minister, on Monday, instructed the officials concerned to come to the meeting with complete information. 

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in a letter informed all Collectors that he would hold a video-conference on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements.

All district officials have been told to ensure that every mandal had the required manpower and infrastructure in place for launch of the portal.

It may be recalled that the State government stopped registration of properties on September 8.

The State Legislative Assembly adopted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020 on September 11.

When contacted an official in Stamps and Registration Department told Express that they were clueless when the property registrations would resume.

As part of the new system, tahsildars will register the agricultural lands and the sub-registrars will register non-agricultural properties.

More from Telangana
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dharani portal K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana
India Matters
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 Rapid Antigen test. (File photo | PTI)
India's COVID-19 recovery rate crosses 80 per cent mark
For representational purposes
Pre-filled Return form soon, says GST Network CEO Prakash Kumar
Sub-lieutenant Riti Singh and Sub-lieutenant Kumudini Tyagi (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
In a historic first, two women chopper pilots posted on Indian Navy warship
Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks on stage during the 72nd Emmy Awards telecast. (Photo| AP)
Here's the complete list of winners at 72nd Emmy Awards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL_2020
Videos
Schools were reopened for 9-12 standard students under unlock 4.0 guidelines in Vijayawada on Monday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges partially reopen in some states after 6 months
Tourists visiting the Taj Mahal after six months in Agra (Photo | AP)
Unlock 4: Taj Mahal, Agra Fort reopen for tourists amid strict COVID 19 safety measures
Gallery
Gareth Bale ended his seven seasons at Madrid on Saturday when he returned on a season-long loan to Tottenham, the club he left in 2013 to come to Spain. (Photo | AP)
The Gareth Bale that Real Madrid fans adored: A brief trip down the memory lane as the Welshman leaves Bernabeau on loan
Canadian sitcom 'Schitt's Creek' created history as it made a clean sweep in the comedy category at the 72nd Emmy Awards. Bagging seven out of 15 wins, here's why audiences resonate with this comedic show. (From L-R: Annie Murphy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O
'Schitt's Creek' sweeps Emmy 2020's Comedy category with seven big wins, here's what makes this Canadian gem click
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp