Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to hold meeting on Dharani portal launch

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The much-awaited Dharani portal will be launched soon. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hold a meeting on the issue at Pragathi Bhavan on Tuesday and decide the date of launch. Registration of properties will resume only after launch of the portal.

The portal has been designed based on directions of the Chief Minister to maintain revenue records in a transparent way and the portal is part of revolutionary reforms undertaken by the State government.

The Chief Minister, on Monday, instructed the officials concerned to come to the meeting with complete information.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, in a letter informed all Collectors that he would hold a video-conference on Wednesday to oversee the arrangements.

All district officials have been told to ensure that every mandal had the required manpower and infrastructure in place for launch of the portal.

It may be recalled that the State government stopped registration of properties on September 8.

The State Legislative Assembly adopted the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill, 2020 on September 11.

When contacted an official in Stamps and Registration Department told Express that they were clueless when the property registrations would resume.

As part of the new system, tahsildars will register the agricultural lands and the sub-registrars will register non-agricultural properties.